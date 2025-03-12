SFIX Earnings: Stitch Fix reports narrower Q2 loss; revenue down 6%

Personal styling company Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) has reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2025. Revenues declined 6% during the three months.

Second-quarter net loss was $6.5 million or $0.05 per share, compared to a loss of $35.5 million or $0.30 per share in the same period of 2024. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA more than doubled year-over-year to $15.9 million in the January quarter.

Revenues decreased to $312.1 million in the second quarter from $330.4 million in the prior year quarter. At the end of the quarter, the company had around 2.37 million active clients.

Prior Performance