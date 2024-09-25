SFIX Earnings: Stitch Fix reports net loss for Q4 2024; revenue declines

Personal styling company Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) has reported lower revenues and a wider net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth-quarter net loss widened to $36.5 million or $0.29 per share from $28.7 million or $0.17 per share in the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 27% year-over-year to $9.5 million during the three months.

Revenues came in at $319.6 million in the July quarter, compared to $364.7 million in the prior year quarter. The company had around 2.5 million active clients at the end of the quarter.

