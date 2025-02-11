Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Shopify (SHOP) Q4 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenue grew 31% year-over-year to $2.81 billion.

Net income was $1.29 billion, or $0.99 per share, compared to $657 million, or $0.51 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.44.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV) amounted to $94.5 billion.

The company expects revenue to grow at a mid-twenties percentage rate on a year-over-year basis in Q1 2025.

