Shopify (SHOP) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenue rose 41% year-over-year to $1.38 billion.
Net loss amounted to $371.3 million, or $2.95 per share, compared to net income of $123.9 million, or $0.99 per share, in the same period a year ago. Adjusted net income was $172.8 million, or $1.36 per share.
For FY2022, the company expects year-over-year revenue growth to be lower in the first quarter of 2022 and highest in the fourth quarter of 2022.
