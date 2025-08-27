SJM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from J.M. Smucker’s Q1 2026 financial results

The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today.

Net sales of $2.1 billion was down 1% year-over-year. Comparable net sales increased 2%.

GAAP net loss was $43.9 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to net income of $185 million, or $1.74 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.90, down 22%.

For the full year of 2026, the company expects net sales to increase 3-5% YoY and adjusted EPS to be $8.50-9.50.