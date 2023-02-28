Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
SJM Infographic: Highlights of J.M. Smucker’s Q3 2023 report
The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) on Tuesday announced third-quarter 2023 financial results, reporting a decline in adjusted profit and an increase in net sales.
At $2.22 billion, third-quarter sales were up 8% year-over-year, reflecting higher sales across all key business divisions except the US Retail Consumer Foods segment which remained unchanged.
Meanwhile, adjusted earnings, excluding special items, declined 5% annually to $2.21 per share. On a reported basis, net income more than doubled to $208.5 million or $1.95 per share.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on quarterly reports
Mark Smucker, the company’s chief executive officer, said, “Looking ahead, we will continue to advance our strategic priorities, which have supported our commitment to enhanced prioritization, improved profitability and product mix, and greater organizational agility, positioning us to deliver consistent top-and bottom-line growth and shareholder value.”
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
TGT Earnings: All you need to know about Target’s Q4 2022 earnings results
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue rose 1.3% year-over-year to $31.3 billion. Comparable sales rose 0.7%. Net earnings were down 43.3% to $876 million
Key highlights from AutoZone (AZO) Q2 2023 earnings results
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales of $3.7 billion were up 9.5% from the same period last year. Domestic same store sales increased 5.3%. Net
What to look for when Kohl’s (KSS) reports Q4 results next week
Department store chain Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) is working hard to increase store traffic and revive sales, after losing business to online retailers and being hurt by the economic slowdown.