Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

SJM Infographic: Highlights of J.M. Smucker’s Q3 2023 report

The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) on Tuesday announced third-quarter 2023 financial results, reporting a decline in adjusted profit and an increase in net sales.

The J.M. Smucker Co. Q3 2023 earnings infographic

At $2.22 billion, third-quarter sales were up 8% year-over-year, reflecting higher sales across all key business divisions except the US Retail Consumer Foods segment which remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, adjusted earnings, excluding special items, declined 5% annually to $2.21 per share. On a reported basis, net income more than doubled to $208.5 million or $1.95 per share.

Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on quarterly reports

Mark Smucker, the company’s chief executive officer, said, “Looking ahead, we will continue to advance our strategic priorities, which have supported our commitment to enhanced prioritization, improved profitability and product mix, and greater organizational agility, positioning us to deliver consistent top-and bottom-line growth and shareholder value.”

Prior Performance

  • JM-Smucker-Q2-2023-Earnings-Infographic
  • JM-Smucker-Q1-2023-Earnings-Infographic
  • JM Smucker Q4 2022 Earnings Infographic
  • JM Smucker Company Q3 2022 earnings infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

TGT Earnings: All you need to know about Target’s Q4 2022 earnings results

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue rose 1.3% year-over-year to $31.3 billion. Comparable sales rose 0.7%. Net earnings were down 43.3% to $876 million

Key highlights from AutoZone (AZO) Q2 2023 earnings results

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales of $3.7 billion were up 9.5% from the same period last year. Domestic same store sales increased 5.3%. Net

What to look for when Kohl’s (KSS) reports Q4 results next week

Department store chain Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) is working hard to increase store traffic and revive sales, after losing business to online retailers and being hurt by the economic slowdown.

Tags

Food and BeveragesMost Readpackaged foods

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top