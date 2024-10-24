Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Southwest Airlines (LUV) Q3 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues increased 5.3% year-over-year to $6.87 billion.

Net income decreased 65% to $67 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.15.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company expects unit revenues to be up 3.5-5.5% YoY and capacity to be down around 4% YoY.

The stock was down over 1% in premarket hours on Thursday.  

