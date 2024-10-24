Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Southwest Airlines (LUV) Q3 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total operating revenues increased 5.3% year-over-year to $6.87 billion.
Net income decreased 65% to $67 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.15.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations.
For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company expects unit revenues to be up 3.5-5.5% YoY and capacity to be down around 4% YoY.
The stock was down over 1% in premarket hours on Thursday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
UPS Earnings: United Parcel Service reports higher revenue and profit for Q3
United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) reported an increase in revenue and profit for the third quarter of 2024. The cargo giant also provided guidance for fiscal 2024. On an
Infographic: How American Airlines (AAL) performed in Q3 2024
American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total operating revenues inched up 1.2% year-over-year to $13.6 billion. Net loss was $149 million, or $0.23
HAS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Hasbro’s Q3 2024 financial results
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenue declined 15% year-over-year to $1.28 billion. Net earnings attributable to Hasbro, Inc. was $223.2 million, or $1.59