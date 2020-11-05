SQ Earnings: All you need to know about Square Q3 2020 earnings results

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) today reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Net income for the third quarter was $36.5 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to net income of $29.4 million, or $0.06 per share in the third quarter of 2019.

Total revenues increased 140% to $3.03 billion.

Shares up nearly 6% during the after hours following the earnings announcement.