Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
ACN Earnings: All you need to know about Accenture’s Q2 2023 earnings results
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $15.8 billion.
Net income attributable to Accenture plc was $1.52 billion, or $2.39 per share, compared to $1.63 billion, or $2.54 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS increased 6% YoY to $2.69.
Both the top and bottom line numbers beat estimates.
Accenture expects revenues for the third quarter of 2023 to be $16.1-16.7 billion.
Prior performance
