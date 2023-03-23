ACN Earnings: All you need to know about Accenture’s Q2 2023 earnings results

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $15.8 billion.

Net income attributable to Accenture plc was $1.52 billion, or $2.39 per share, compared to $1.63 billion, or $2.54 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS increased 6% YoY to $2.69.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat estimates.

Accenture expects revenues for the third quarter of 2023 to be $16.1-16.7 billion.

Prior performance