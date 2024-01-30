Starbucks Q1 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) will report its first quarter 2024 earnings results today after market close.
Analysts are predicting earnings of $0.86 per share on revenue of $8.8 billion for Q1 2024. This compares to earnings of $0.75 per share on revenue of $8.7 billion reported in Q1 2023.
In Q4 2023, the company reported earnings of $1.06 per share on revenues of $9.4 billion.
