D.R. Horton (DHI) Q2 2023 Earnings Summary

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) reported consolidated revenues of $8 billion for the second quarter of 2023 which was relatively unchanged from the same period last year.

Net income attributable to D.R. Horton decreased more than 30% year-over-year to $942.2 million, or $2.73 per share.

Homes closed in the quarter decreased 1% to 19,664 homes.

Net sales orders for the second quarter decreased 5% to 23,142 homes and 11% in value to $8.6 billion.