Earnings Summary: Highlights of DR Horton’s Q3 2023 financial results
Homebuilder D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) on Thursday reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023.
- Consolidated revenues increased 11% to $9.7 billion in the third quarter from $8.8 billion in the same period of last year
- Net income attributable to D.R. Horton was $1.3 billion or $3.90 per share, down from last year’s profit of $1.6 billion or $1.65 billion or $4.67 per share
- Homes closed increased 8% to 22,985 homes and 4% in value to $8.7 billion during the three-month period
- Net sales orders increased 37% to 22,879 homes and 26% in value to $8.7 billion
- In the third quarter, the company repurchased 3.1 million shares of common stock for $342.9 million
