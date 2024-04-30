KO Earnings: All you need to know about Coca-Cola’s Q1 2024 earnings results

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net revenues grew 3% year-over-year to $11.3 billion. Organic revenues grew 11%.

Net income attributable to shareowners of The Coca-Cola Company grew 2% to $3.1 billion and EPS grew 3% to $0.74 compared to last year. Comparable EPS rose 7% to $0.72.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations but the stock stayed red on Tuesday.

For full year 2024, the company expects to deliver organic revenue growth of 8-9% and comparable EPS growth of 4-5%.

Prior performance