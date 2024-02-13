Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
KO Earnings: Coca-Cola Q4 profit rises and meets Street view; revenue up 7%
Soft drink giant The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023. Earnings matched analysts’ estimates, while revenues beat.
Earnings, adjusted for special items, advanced to $0.49 per share in the December quarter from $0.45 per share a year earlier and matched expectations. Net income attributable to shareowners, on an unadjusted basis, declined modestly to $1.97 billion or $0.46 per share in Q4 from $2.03 billion or $0.47 per share in the year-ago period.
The increase in adjusted profit reflects a 7% growth in revenues to $10.85 billion. Analysts were looking for a smaller top-line growth.
“As we begin a new year, we’re confident that our all-weather strategy, powerful portfolio, and harmonized system will continue to create value for our stakeholders in 2024 and for the long term,” said Coca-Cola’s CEO James Quincey.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Shopify (SHOP) Q4 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenue increased 24% to $2.1 billion compared to the prior-year quarter. Net income was $657 million, or $0.51 per
HAS Earnings: All you need to know about Hasbro’s Q4 2023 earnings results
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues declined 23% year-over-year to $1.28 billion. Net loss attributable to Hasbro, Inc. was $1.06 billion, or $7.64
Trxade Health Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) Q4 2023 Research Summary
Trxade Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) operates as an integrated drug procurement and delivery platform, focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. Having strengthened its foothold in the business-to-business market, the