Key highlights from Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Q1 2024 earnings results

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Worldwide revenue was $8.77 billion, up 26% from the year-ago quarter, driven by increases of 16% in volume and 10% due to higher realized prices.

Reported net income increased 67% to $2.24 billion, or $2.48 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 59% to $2.58.

For full-year 2024, revenue is expected to range between $42.4-43.6 billion. Reported EPS is expected to be $13.05-13.55 and adjusted EPS is estimated to be $13.50-14.00.

