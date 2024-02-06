Earnings: Highlights of Eli Lilly & Company’s (LLY) Q4 2023 results

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) on Tuesday reported double-digit growth in revenues and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company said its revenues increased 28% year-over-year to $9.35 billion in the December quarter, aided by strong growth across the key operating divisions.

The impressive top-line performance translated into a 19% increase in net earnings, on an adjusted basis, to $2.49 per share. Unadjusted profit rose to $2.19 billion or $2.42 per share from $1.94 billion or $2.14 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“We advanced our pipeline of new medicines for serious diseases and created new partnerships and innovative ways of collaborating to add to that pipeline. Lilly invested in the quality, reliability, and resilience of our supply chain with new advanced manufacturing plants and lines in the U.S. and in Europe,” said David Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly.

Prior Performance