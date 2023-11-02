Main highlights from Eli Lilly’s (LLY) Q3 2023 earnings results

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Worldwide revenue was $9.50 billion, up 37% compared to the same period a year ago.

Net loss was $57.4 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to net income of $1.45 billion, or $1.61 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS fell 95% to $0.10.

For the full year of 2023, revenue is expected to be $33.4-33.9 billion.

Prior performance