Starbucks (SBUX) stock falls after Q4 earnings

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the closing bell on Thursday. The coffee chain reported an 8% decline in Q4 revenues to $6.20 billion, which was better than the Wall Street consensus. Earnings of $0.51 per share also surpassed average analysts’ estimates by 20 cents.
SBUX shares fell 1% immediately following the announcement. The stock has traded almost flat so far this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q4 results? Stay tuned here for Starbucks Q4 2020 earnings call transcript
CEO Kevin Johnson said, “The guiding principles we established at the onset of the pandemic, combined with our industry-leading digital platform and our ability to innovate rapidly, continue to fuel our recovery and provide confidence in a robust operating outlook for fiscal 2021. “
Prior performance
Most Popular
Moderna reports higher earnings, wider loss in Q3
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell on Thursday. The frontrunner in COVID vaccine research reported Q3 revenue of $157.9 million, which was well
Infographic: Shopify (SHOP) Q3 revenue nearly doubles; earnings beat
E-commerce firm Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) reported a sharp increase in revenues for the third quarter of 2020. The results also came in above the market’s estimates, driving the company’s
Key highlights from Spotify (SPOT) Q3 2020 earnings results
Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Total revenue grew 14% year-over-year to EUR1.97 billion. Net loss attributable to owners of the parent was $101