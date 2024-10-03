STZ Earnings: All you need to know about Constellation Brands’ Q2 2025 earnings results

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales grew 3% year-over-year to $2.91 billion. Comparable sales growth was also 3%.

Net loss attributable to CBI was $1.19 billion, or $6.59 per share, compared to net income of $690 million, or $3.74 per share, last year. Comparable EPS rose 14% YoY to $4.32.

Revenue and earnings beat estimates.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects net sales growth of 4-6%. On a reported basis, EPS is estimated to be $4.05-4.25 while on a comparable basis, it is expected to be $13.60-13.80.

The stock was down over 1% in premarket hours on Thursday.

Prior performance