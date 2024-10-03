Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
STZ Earnings: All you need to know about Constellation Brands’ Q2 2025 earnings results
Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales grew 3% year-over-year to $2.91 billion. Comparable sales growth was also 3%.
Net loss attributable to CBI was $1.19 billion, or $6.59 per share, compared to net income of $690 million, or $3.74 per share, last year. Comparable EPS rose 14% YoY to $4.32.
Revenue and earnings beat estimates.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects net sales growth of 4-6%. On a reported basis, EPS is estimated to be $4.05-4.25 while on a comparable basis, it is expected to be $13.60-13.80.
The stock was down over 1% in premarket hours on Thursday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Domino’s may report mixed Q3 results amid weakness in international business
The financial performance of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) has been broadly stable in the recent past despite the inflation-induced strain on consumer’s spending power. While sales benefitted from its
What to look for when Delta Air Lines (DAL) reports Q3 2024 earnings results
Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) were down over 2% on Wednesday. The stock has gained 14% over the past one month. The airline is scheduled to report its
CAG Earnings: Conagra Brands Q1 2025 profit misses estimates; sales down 3.8%
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), a leading provider of consumer packaged goods, reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a decrease in sales. Net