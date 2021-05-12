Categories Industrials
Summit Wireless (WISA) reports 1Q21 earnings results
For the second quarter of 2021, Summit expects revenues to increase over 250% from the same period last year
Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenue increased 181% year-over-year to $1.2 million, helped by new product introductions and extensions along with effective marketing.
Gross margin expanded to 25.6% in Q1 from 15.3% in the same period a year ago. Operating expenses totaled $3 million for the quarter. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter-end amounted to $9.7 million.
Several leading brands such as LG, Bang & Olufsen, Hisense, Onkyo and Harman launched new products featuring WiSA immersive sound technology. Summit expects the announcement of two more TV brands later this year.
“The WiSA Wave marketing program continues to drive website traffic. In Q1 2021, we exceeded our guidance with 139,000 visitors, up from 34,000 in Q1 2020. We continue to expect more than 1 million visitors in 2021. To that end, we strengthened our board and digital marketing capabilities, welcoming our new director who will be advising the company in building the consumer category with the WiSA Wave. Further, we expect to open the WiSA Amazon store soon, which will allow all WiSA Certified products being sold on Amazon to be highlighted in the category as well as enable bundling promotions with WiSA Ready TVs, transmitters, and speakers. This traction fuels our belief that 2021 will be a breakout year for Summit Wireless.” – Brett Moyer, CEO
For the second quarter of 2021, Summit expects revenues to increase over 250% from the same period last year. Gross margin is expected to improve sequentially while operating expenses are expected to total approx. $3.1 million.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Electronic Arts (EA) Q4 earnings drop and miss estimates; revenue down 3%
Video game company Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported lower earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. The results also missed analysts' forecast. During the March quarter, net
What lies in store for Tyson Foods (TSN) this year?
Shares of Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) were in green territory during afternoon hours on Tuesday. The stock has gained 32% over the past 12 months and 23% since the
Virgin Galactic (SPCE) fails to impress market amid looming uncertainty
Space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) ended the first quarter of 2021 without generating revenue and continued the losing streak even as uncertainty over its test flight