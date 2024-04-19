Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Schlumberger’s Q1 2024 financial results

Energy infrastructure company Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) on Friday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting higher revenues and earnings.
- Schlumberger’s Q1 revenue came in at $8.71 billion, which is up 13% year-on-year
- First-quarter earnings, on a reported basis, increased 14% annually to $0.74 per share
- Excluding special items, adjusted earnings per share climbed 19% annually to $0.75
- Net income attributable to shareholders, on an unadjusted basis, was $1.07 billion, which is up14% year-on-year
- The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $2.06 billion for the March quarter, an increase of 15% from last year
- Cash flow from operations came in at $327 million during the three months
- The company’s board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Netflix (NFLX) Q1 2024 profit tops expectations; adds 9.3Mln subscribers
Streaming giant Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Thursday reported a sharp increase in net profit for the first quarter of 2024. Revenues were up 15% year-over-year. Both numbers exceeded Wall Street's
PepsiCo (PEP) to report Q1 earnings next week. Here’s what to expect
PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) is preparing to report first-quarter results on April 23, before the opening bell. Of late, the food and beverage giant has been busy aligning its business
What to expect when Southwest Airlines (LUV) reports Q1 2024 earnings results
Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) were up 2% on Thursday. The stock has dropped 8% over the past one year. The airline is scheduled to report its first