SLB (SLB) Q2 2023 Earnings Summary

SLB (NYSE: SLB), formerly Schlumberger, reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $8.10 billion.
Net income attributable to SLB was $1.03 billion, up 8% from last year.
GAAP EPS was $0.72, up 7% year-on-year.
Adjusted EPS of $0.72 increased 44% from last year.
Revenue from North America increased 14% YoY to $1.74 billion.
International revenue rose 21% YoY to $6.2 billion.
