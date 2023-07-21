Categories Analysis, Energy, Technology

SLB (SLB) Q2 2023 Earnings Summary

SLB (NYSE: SLB), formerly Schlumberger, reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $8.10 billion.  

Net income attributable to SLB was $1.03 billion, up 8% from last year.

GAAP EPS was $0.72, up 7% year-on-year.

Adjusted EPS of $0.72 increased 44% from last year.

Revenue from North America increased 14% YoY to $1.74 billion.

International revenue rose 21% YoY to $6.2 billion.

