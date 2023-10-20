SLB (SLB) Q3 2023 Earnings Summary

SLB (NYSE: SLB) reported its third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $8.3 billion.

GAAP net income increased 24% to $1.12 billion, or $0.78 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS also rose 24% to $0.78.

Revenue from North America increased 6% to $1.64 billion while international revenue rose 12% to $6.6 billion.

Revenues in the Digital & Integration division rose 9% to $982 million. Reservoir Performance revenues grew 15% to $1.68 billion. Well Construction revenue increased 11% to $3.43 billion. Production Systems revenue grew 10% to $2.36 billion.