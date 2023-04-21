SLB (SLB) Q1 2023 Earnings Summary

SLB (NYSE: SLB) reported total revenue of $7.7 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 30% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to SLB was $934 million, up 83% YoY, while EPS was $0.65, up 81% YoY. Adjusted EPS rose 85% to $0.63 from last year.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on July 13, 2023, to stockholders of record on June 7, 2023.