SLB (SLB) Q1 2023 Earnings Summary

SLB (NYSE: SLB) reported total revenue of $7.7 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 30% year-over-year.
Net income attributable to SLB was $934 million, up 83% YoY, while EPS was $0.65, up 81% YoY. Adjusted EPS rose 85% to $0.63 from last year.
The Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on July 13, 2023, to stockholders of record on June 7, 2023.
Most Popular
PG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Procter & Gamble’s Q3 2023 financial results
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 4% year-over-year to $20.1 billion. Organic sales rose 7%. Net earnings attributable to
Earnings: CSX Crop. Q1 2023 profit rises on higher revenues
CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX), a rail-based freight transportation company, on Thursday reported higher revenues and net profit for the first quarter of 2023. The company reported revenue of $3.71 billion
D.R. Horton (DHI) Q2 2023 Earnings Summary
D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) reported consolidated revenues of $8 billion for the second quarter of 2023 which was relatively unchanged from the same period last year. Net income attributable