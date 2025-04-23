Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
T Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from AT&T’s Q1 2025 financial results
AT&T (NYSE: T) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Revenues were $30.6 billion, up 2% year-over-year, helped by higher Mobility and Consumer Wireline revenues, partly offset by declines in Business Wireline and Mexico.
Net income attributable to common stock was $4.4 billion versus $3.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. GAAP earnings per share was $0.61 versus $0.47 and adjusted EPS was $0.51 versus $0.48 last year.
For the full year of 2025, AT&T expects consolidated service revenue growth in the low-single-digit range and adjusted EPS of $1.97-2.07.
