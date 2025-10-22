T Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from AT&T’s Q3 2025 financial results

AT&T (NYSE: T) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenues were $30.7 billion, up 1.6% from the year-ago quarter, driven by higher Mobility, Consumer Wireline and Mexico revenues, partly offset by a decline in Business Wireline.

Net income attributable to common stock was $9.3 billion versus a loss of $226 million in the year ago period.

GAAP earnings per share was $1.29 versus a loss of $0.03 per share last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.54, consistent with the year-ago quarter.

For the full year of 2025, the company expects adjusted EPS in the higher end of the $1.97-2.07 range.

Prior performance