Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
T Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from AT&T’s Q3 2025 financial results
AT&T (NYSE: T) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Revenues were $30.7 billion, up 1.6% from the year-ago quarter, driven by higher Mobility, Consumer Wireline and Mexico revenues, partly offset by a decline in Business Wireline.
Net income attributable to common stock was $9.3 billion versus a loss of $226 million in the year ago period.
GAAP earnings per share was $1.29 versus a loss of $0.03 per share last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.54, consistent with the year-ago quarter.
For the full year of 2025, the company expects adjusted EPS in the higher end of the $1.97-2.07 range.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Netflix (NFLX) reports strong growth in Q3 revenue and earnings
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) on Tuesday reported higher revenue and profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The top line matched analysts' estimates. The video streaming giant's third-quarter revenue
Earnings Preview: What to expect from Procter & Gamble’s Q1 FY26 report
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is set to report its first-quarter results on Friday, with Wall Street analysts forecasting a modest YoY increase in sales. The company is
Smoke-free momentum drives another strong quarter for Philip Morris (PM) in Q3 2025
Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) were down 4% on Tuesday, despite the company delivering better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2025 and raising its earnings outlook