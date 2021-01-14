Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Wendell Huang — Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Jeff. Happy New Year, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. My presentation will start with the financial highlights for the fourth quarter and a recap of full-year 2020. After that, I will provide the guidance for the first quarter of 2021.

Fourth quarter revenue increased 1.4% sequentially in NT terms or 4.4% in US dollar terms, as we saw strong demand for our 5-nanometer technology driven by 5G smartphone launches and HPC-related applications.

Gross margin increased 0.6 percentage points sequentially to 54%, mainly thanks to cost improvement, partially offset by the margin dilution from 5-nanometer ramp and an unfavorable exchange rate. Our utilization rate in the fourth quarter was at an extremely high-level, partially due to more production output, of which some of the wafers will be shipped in the first quarter.

Total operating expenses slightly decreased by TWD2.6 billion, therefore operating margins increased by 1.4 percentage points sequentially to 43.5%. Overall, our fourth quarter EPS was TWD5.51 and ROE was 31.4%.

Now, let’s move on to the revenue by technology. 5-nanometer process technology contributed 20% of wafer revenue in the fourth quarter, while 7-nanometer and 16-nanometer contributed 29% and 13%, respectively. Advanced technologies, which are defined as 16-nanometer and below, accounted for 62% of wafer revenue. On a full-year basis, 5-nanometer revenue contribution came in at 8% of 2020 wafer revenue. 7-nanometer was 33% and 16-nanometer was 17%. Advanced technologies accounted for 58% of total wafer revenue, up from 50% in 2019.

Now, moving on to the revenue contribution by platform. Smartphone increased 13% quarter-over-quarter to account for 51% of our fourth quarter revenue. HPC decreased 14% to account for 31%, IoT decreased 13% to account for 7%, automotive increased 27% to account for 3%, digital consumer electronics increased 29% to account for 4%. On a full-year basis, smartphone, HPC and IoT saw strong growth of 23%, 39%, and 28%, respectively. DCE also increased 2%, while auto decreased 7% in 2020. Overall, smartphone accounted for 48% of our 2020 revenue, HPC accounted for 33% and IoT accounted for 8%.

Moving on to the balance sheet. We ended the fourth quarter with cash and marketable securities of TWD791 billion. On the liability side, current liabilities increased by TWD29 billion, mainly to — due to the increase of TWD57 billion in accounts payable and the increase of TWD38 billion in accrued liabilities and others, offset by the decrease of TWD69 billion in short-term loan.

Long-term interest-bearing debt increased by TWD28 billion, mainly as we raised TWD30.5 billion of corporate bonds during the quarter.

On financial ratios, accounts receivable turnover days decreased 1 day to 39 days. Days of inventory increased 15 days to 73 days, primarily due to the ramp of leading nodes.

Now, let me make a few comments on cash flow and capex. During the fourth quarter, we generated about TWD259 billion in cash from operations, spent TWD89 billion in capex and distributed TWD65 billion for first quarter ’20 cash dividend. Short-term loans decreased by TWD67 billion while bonds payable increased by TWD30.5 billion due to the bond issuances. Overall, our cash balance increased TWD56 billion to TWD660 billion at the end of the quarter. In US dollar terms, our fourth quarter capital expenditures totaled $3.2 billion.

Now, let’s look at the recap of our performance in 2020. We saw a strong growth in 2020 as our technology leadership position enabled us to capture the industry megatrends of 5G and HPC. Our revenue increased 31.4% in US dollar terms and 25.2% in NT dollar terms to reach TWD1.34 trillion.

Gross margin increased 7.1 percentage points to 53.1%, primarily due to a higher level of capacity utilization and cost improvement. Operating margin increased 7.5 percentage points to 42.3%. Overall, full-year EPS increased 50% to TWD19.97.

On cash flow, we spent TWD507 billion in capex while we generated TWD823 billion in operating cash flow and TWD315 billion in free cash flow. We also paid TWD259 billion in cash dividends in 2020.

I have finished my financial summary. Now, let’s turn to our first quarter guidance. Based on the current business outlook, we expect our first quarter revenue to be between $12.7 billion and $13 billion, which represents a 1.3% sequential increase at the midpoint. Based on the exchange rate assumption of $1 to TWD27.95, gross margin is expected to be between 50.5% and 52.5%, operating margin between 39.5% and 41.5%. The sequential decline in first quarter gross margin is mainly due to a slightly lower utilization rate in the first quarter, albeit it is still staying at the high-level, as well as an unfavorable foreign exchange rate.

Now, I would like to talk about the tax rate. We expect our 2020 tax rate to be in the range of 10% to 11%, and this will be equally applied to all four quarters of the year. This concludes my financial presentation.

Now, I would like to start with the key messages for the quarter. I will start by making some comments on our capital budget in 2020 and 2021. Every year, our capex is invested in anticipation of the growth that will follow in the next few years. Our capital investment decisions are based on four disciplines: technology leadership, flexible and responsive manufacturing, retaining customers’ trust, and earning the proper return. In 2020, we spent $17.2 billion to capture the strong demand for our advanced technologies and support our customers’ capacity needs. In order to meet the increasing demand for our advanced and specialty technologies and further support of customers’ capacity needs, our 2021 capital budget is expected to be between $25 billion and $28 billion. Out of the $25 billion to $28 billion capex for 2021, about 80% of the capital budget will be allocated for advanced process technologies, including 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer. About 10% will be spent for advanced packaging and mask making and about 10% will be spent for specialty technologies.

Next, let me talk about our capital intensity outlook. As we have said previously, our long-term capital intensity is in the mid-30s percentage range. However, when we enter a period of higher growth, our capex needs to be spent ahead of the revenue growth that will follow, so our capital intensity will be higher. For example, during 2010 to 2014, our capex spending increased threefold as compared to the previous few years and our capital intensity range between 38% to 50%. Because of the increased investment, we were able to capture the growth opportunities and deliver above 15% growth CAGR from 2010 to 2015. Today, as we enter another period of higher growth, we believe a higher level of capacity — capital intensity is appropriate to capture the future growth opportunities. We now expect a higher growth CAGR in the next few years, driven by the industry megatrends of 5G and HPC-related applications, which C.C. will discuss in more detail.

We also expect this higher level of capital investment to continue to drive our technology leadership, enable flexible and responsive manufacturing and earn customers’ trust. While our leading those capital cost continues to increase due to increasing process complexities, it is expected to be compensated by continuing to sell our value, which includes the value of our technology, service, quality and capacity support and diligently working on cost improvement. With this level of capex spending in 2021, we reiterate that TSMC remains committed to a sustainable cash dividend on both an annual and quarterly basis.

Now, let me turn the microphone over to C.C.

C.C. Wei — Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Wendell. Hi, everyone. This is C.C. Wei. Good afternoon. We hope everybody is staying safe and healthy during this time.

Now, let me start with our near-term demand and inventory. We concluded our fourth quarter with revenue of TWD361.5 billion or $12.7 billion, which was in line with our guidance, mainly due to strong demand for our 5-nanometer technology, driven by 5G smartphone launches and HPC-related applications. Concluding 2020, the semiconductor industry, excluding memory recourse, was about 10%, while foundry industry increased about 20% year-over-year. TSMC’s revenue grew 31.4% year-over-year in US dollar terms.

Moving into first quarter 2021, our business continues to be shrunk, supported by HPC-related demand, recovery in the automotive segment, and a milder smartphone seasonality, again, in recent years.

On the inventory front, our fabless customers’ overall inventory was digested throughout the fourth quarter. We now expect it to approach the historical season exiting 2020 better than our forecast three months ago. We observe that the supply chains are changing their approaches to inventory management amidst the lingering macro uncertainties. Looking ahead, we expect the supply chain and our customer to prepare a higher level of inventory compared to the historical season level for a longer period of time, given the industry’s continued need to ensure supply security.

Next, let me talk about the automotive supply tightness. The automotive market has been soft since 2018. Entering 2020, COVID-19 further impacted the automotive market. The auto supply chain was affected throughout the year and our customers continued to decrease their demand in the third quarter. We only began to see sudden recovery in the fourth quarter. However, the automotive supply chain is long and complex, where many of our technology nodes has been tight throughout 2020 due to strong demand from our other customers. Therefore, in the near-term, as demand from the automotive supply chain is rebounding, the shortage in automotive supply has become more obvious. In TSMC, this is our top priority and we are working closely with our automotive customer to resolve the capacity support issue.

Now, I will talk about our 2021 outlook. For the full-year of 2021, we forecast the overall semiconductor market, excluding memory, to grow about 8%, while foundry industry growth is forecast to be about 10%. For TSMC, we are confident we can outperform the foundry revenue growth and grow by mid-teens percentage in 2021 in US dollar term. Our 2021 business will be supported by strong demand for our industry-leading advanced and specialty technologies, where we see strong interest from all four growth platforms, which are smartphone, HPC, automotive and IoT.

Next, let me talk about TSMC’s long-term growth outlook. We are entering a period of higher growth as the multi-year megatrend of 5G and HPC-related applications are expected to fuel strong demand for our advanced technologies in the next several years. We expect global smartphone units to grow 10% year-over-year in 2021. We forecast the penetration rate for 5G smartphone of the total smartphone market to rise from 18% in 2020 to more than 35% in 2021.

We expect the silicon content of a 5G smartphone to continue to increase as compared to a 4G smartphone. We continue to expect faster penetration of 5G smartphone as compared to 4G over the next several years as 5G smartphone benefit from the significant performance and with a latency improvement of 5G network to drive more AI applications and more cloud services. We believe 5G is a multi-year megatrend that will enable a world where digital computation is increasingly ubiquitous, which will fuel the growth of all four of our growth platforms in the next several years.

As we enter the 5G era, a smarter and more intelligent world will require massive increases in computation power and greater need for energy-efficient computing, and therefore, require leading-edge technologies. Thus, HPC is an increasingly important driver of TSMC’s long-term growth and the largest contributor in terms of our incremental revenue growth. With our technology leadership, we are well positioned to capture the growth from the favorable industry megatrend. We now expect our long-term revenue growth to be 10% to 15% CAGR from 2020 to 2025 in US dollar terms.

Now, I will talk about the N3 status. N3 will be another full node stride from our N5 with up to 70% logic density gain, up to 15% performance gain and up to 30% power reduction as compared with 5-nanometer. Our N3 technology will use FinFET transistor structure to deliver the best technology maturity, performance and cost for our customers. Our N3 technology development is on track with good progress. We are seeing a much higher level of customer engagement for both HPC and smartphone application at N3 as compared with N5 and N7 at a similar stage. Risk production is scheduled in 2021 and volume production is targeted in second half of 2022. Our 3-nanometer technology will be the most advanced foundry technology in both PPA and transistor technology when it is introduced. Thus, we are confident our 3-nanometer will be another large and long-lasting node for TSMC.

Finally, I will talk about TSMC’s 3D fabric. TSMC has developed an industry-leading and comprehensive wafer-level 3DIC technology roadmap to enhance system-level performance. Our differentiated chiplet and heterogeneous integration technologies drive better power efficiency, as smaller form factor benefit for our customer, while shortening their time to market. This technology, including CHIPS stake in solution, such as SoIC, as well as our advanced packaging solutions, such as InFO and CoWoS. We observe chiplets are becoming an industry trend. We are working with several customers on 3D fabric to enable chiplet architecture. SoIC’s full volume production is targeted in 2022. SoIC is expected to be first adopted by HPC applications, where bandwidth performance, power efficiency and form factor are aggressively pursued. We expect revenue from our back-end services, which include InFO’s advanced packaging and testing to grow at a rate higher than corporate average in the next few years.

This concluding our key message. Thank you for your attention.

