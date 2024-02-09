Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Earnings: 3Q24 Key Numbers

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported net revenue of $1.37 billion for the third quarter of 2024, down 3% year-over-year.

GAAP net loss was $91.6 million, or $0.54 per share, compared to $153.4 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

Net bookings decreased 3% to $1.34 billion.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company expects net revenue of $1.32-1.37 billion and loss per share of $1.00-0.90. For fiscal year 2024, revenues are expected to be $5.27-5.32 billion and loss per share is expected to be $5.95-5.85.

