Categories Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Earnings: Key financials from Q1 2021
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 54% to $831.3 million. GAAP net income increased 91% to $88.5 million, or $0.77 per share.
Net bookings grew 136% to $996.2 million.
For the second quarter of 2020, net revenue is expected to be $750-800 million. GAAP net income is expected to range from $98-110 million while EPS is expected to range from $0.85-0.96.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls
Most Popular
Infographic: Ferrari (RACE) earnings and shipments in Q2
Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) reported second-quarter financial results before the regular trading hours on Monday. RACE shares fell 2.3% immediately following the announcement. The stock has increased by 8% since
Tyson Foods Q3 earnings drop on lower sales, but beat estimates
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter. Meanwhile, revenues missed the Street view. The packaged food company posted adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share for the
After blockbuster Q2, Amazon (AMZN) is headed for a busy second half
As the business world limps back to normalcy from the crisis set off by coronavirus, most e-commerce companies are going through a period of hectic activity, thanks to the spurt