Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Earnings: Key financials from Q1 2021

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 54% to $831.3 million. GAAP net income increased 91% to $88.5 million, or $0.77 per share.

Net bookings grew 136% to $996.2 million.  

For the second quarter of 2020, net revenue is expected to be $750-800 million. GAAP net income is expected to range from $98-110 million while EPS is expected to range from $0.85-0.96.

