Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q4 earnings decline, revenue up 11%

Gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced fourth-quarter 2022 results Monday after the closing bell, reporting an 11% revenue growth.

Fourth-quarter revenues rose to $930.0 million from $839.4 million in the corresponding period of 2021 and came in above analysts’ estimates. Net booking moved up 8% annually to $845.8 million.

However, net income decreased to $110.9 million or $0.95 per share in the March quarter from $218.8 million or $1.88 per share a year earlier. Analysts had predicted better bottom-line performance.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Take-Two’s Q4 results

The company’s stock closed Monday’s regular trading higher and gained further during the extended session after the earnings announcement.

Prior Performance