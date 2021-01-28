Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Jan. 27, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Martin Viecha — Senior Director of Investor Relations
Elon Musk — Chief Executive Officer
Zachary Kirkhorn — Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Baglino — Senior Vice President, Powertrain and Energy Engineering
Jerome Guillen — President of Automotive
Analysts:
Colin Rusch — Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. — Analyst
Dan Levy — Credit Suisse — Analyst
Alexander Potter — Piper Sandler Companies — Analyst
Joseph Spak — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst
Emmanuel Rosner — Deutsche Bank — Analyst
Benjamin Kallo — Robert W. Baird & Co. — Analyst
Gene Munster — Loup Ventures — Analyst
