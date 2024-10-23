Categories LATEST

Tesla Q3 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is set to report its third quarter 2024 earnings results today after the closing bell.

Listen to Tesla’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.58 per share on revenue of $25.37 billion for Q3 2024. This compares to adjusted earnings of $0.66 per share on revenue of $23.35 billion reported in Q3 2023.

In the second quarter of 2024, Tesla’s revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $25.5 billion while adjusted EPS was down 43% to $0.52.

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Boeing (BA) Q3 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues dipped 1% year-over-year to $17.8 billion. Net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders was $6.17 billion, or

KO Earnings: Coca-Cola Q3 adjusted profit rises and beats Street view

Soft drink giant The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024. Earnings also exceeded analysts’ estimates. Earnings, adjusted for special items,

T Earnings: All you need to know about AT&T’s Q3 2024 earnings results

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues totaled $30.2 billion versus $30.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. Net loss attributable to common stock was

Tags

Electric Vehicles
Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top