Tesla Q3 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is set to report its third quarter 2024 earnings results today after the closing bell.

Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.58 per share on revenue of $25.37 billion for Q3 2024. This compares to adjusted earnings of $0.66 per share on revenue of $23.35 billion reported in Q3 2023.

In the second quarter of 2024, Tesla’s revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $25.5 billion while adjusted EPS was down 43% to $0.52.