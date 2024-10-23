Categories LATEST
Tesla Q3 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is set to report its third quarter 2024 earnings results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Tesla’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.58 per share on revenue of $25.37 billion for Q3 2024. This compares to adjusted earnings of $0.66 per share on revenue of $23.35 billion reported in Q3 2023.
In the second quarter of 2024, Tesla’s revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $25.5 billion while adjusted EPS was down 43% to $0.52.
