Tesla Q3 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Electric car maker Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) will report its third-quarter 2025 earnings results today after regular trading hours.
Listen to Tesla’s Q3 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.56 per share, excluding special items, on revenues of $26.7 billion for the third quarter. This compares to adjusted earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $25.18 billion reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
In the second quarter of 2025, the company reported revenues of $22.50 billion, which is down 12% year-over-year. Adjusted earnings declined to $0.40per share in Q2 from $0.52 per share in the second quarter of FY24.
