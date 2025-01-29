Categories Industrials, LATEST
Tesla Q4 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is set to report its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Tesla’s Q4 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.77 per share on revenues of $27.13 billion for Tesla for the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to adjusted earnings of $0.71 per share on revenue of $25.17 billion reported in the same quarter a year ago.
In the third quarter of 2024, the company reported revenues of $25.2 billion, which was up 8% year-over-year. Adjusted EPS increased 9% YoY to $0.72.
