TGT Earnings: All you need to know about Target’s Q2 2024 earnings results
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 2.7% YoY to $25.5 billion. Comparable sales increased 2%.
Net earnings increased 43% to $1.2 billion, or $2.57 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.57.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock soaring over 15% in premarket hours on Wednesday.
For the third quarter of 2024, Target expects a 0-2% increase in comparable sales. GAAP and adjusted EPS are both expected to range between $2.10-2.40.
The company increased its earnings outlook for the full year of 2024 and now expects GAAP and adjusted EPS of $9.00-9.70, versus the prior range of $8.60-9.60.
Prior performance
