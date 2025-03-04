Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
TGT Earnings: All you need to know about Target’s Q4 2024 earnings results
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales were $30.9 billion, down 3.1% compared to the same period last year.
Total comparable sales increased 1.5% in Q4, reflecting a comparable store sales decline of 0.5% and a comparable digital sales increase of 8.7%.
Net earnings decreased 20.2% to $1.10 billion, or $2.41 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was also $2.41.
The top and bottom line beat expectations, sending the stock climbing over 3% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
For full-year 2025, Target expects net sales growth of around 1%, with comparable sales remaining relatively flat. GAAP and adjusted EPS are both expected to be $8.80-9.80.
