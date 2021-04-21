Categories Consumer, Earnings Calls

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Q1 2021 Earnings Call

The Coca-Cola Company  (NYSE: KO) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Apr. 19, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Tim Leveridge — Vice President, Investor Relations Officer

James Quincey — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

John Murphy — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Dara Mohsenian — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Bryan Spillane — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Nik Modi — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Lauren Lieberman — Barclays — Analyst

Carlos Laboy — HSBC — Analyst

Steve Powers — Deutsche Bank — Analyst

Bonnie Herzog — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Andrea Teixeira — JPMorgan Chase & Co. — Analyst

Kaumil Gajrawala — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Robert Ottenstein — Evercore ISI — Analyst

Kevin Grundy — Jefferies — Analyst

Sean King — UBS — Analyst

Laurent Grandet — Guggenheim Partners — Analyst

Bill Chappell — Truist Securities — Analyst

_________

To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Most Popular

Key highlights from Halliburton (HAL) Q1 2021 earnings results

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue decreased by 31% to $3.45 billion from $5.03 billion year on year. The company had a net income

Key highlights from Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 2021 earnings results

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $1.29 billion, driven by growth in da Vinci procedures and system placements. GAAP net income

Earnings Infographic: Netflix (NFLX) subscriber growth slows; Q1 results beat

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Tuesday said its first-quarter 2021 earnings more than doubled. Both revenues and profit topped the Street view, but the streaming giant's subscriber growth decelerated. At the

Listen On

Tags

Non-alcoholic beverages

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top