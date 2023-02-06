TMUS Earnings: A snapshot of T-Mobile’s Q4 2022 results

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) has announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, reporting an increase in customer numbers and net income.

At the end of the quarter, T-Mobile had around 113.6 million customers, which is higher compared to the prior quarter and the fourth quarter of 2021. Total revenues, meanwhile, decreased by 3% annually to $20.3 billion during the three-month period.

Fourth-quarter net income increased sharply to $1.48 billion or $1.18 per share from $422 million or $0.34 per share in the prior-year quarter. At $6.83 billion, adjusted EBITDA was up 8.3%

Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on T-Mobile’s Q4 2022 earnings

“In true Un-carrier fashion, we have no plans to slow down in 2023. Now that we are being recognized as not only the 5G leader but the clear overall network leader in the U.S., our differentiated and sustainable growth strategy is opening up even bigger pathways for our future!,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile.

Prior Performance