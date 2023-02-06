Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
TMUS Earnings: A snapshot of T-Mobile’s Q4 2022 results
T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) has announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, reporting an increase in customer numbers and net income.
At the end of the quarter, T-Mobile had around 113.6 million customers, which is higher compared to the prior quarter and the fourth quarter of 2021. Total revenues, meanwhile, decreased by 3% annually to $20.3 billion during the three-month period.
Fourth-quarter net income increased sharply to $1.48 billion or $1.18 per share from $422 million or $0.34 per share in the prior-year quarter. At $6.83 billion, adjusted EBITDA was up 8.3%
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on T-Mobile’s Q4 2022 earnings
“In true Un-carrier fashion, we have no plans to slow down in 2023. Now that we are being recognized as not only the 5G leader but the clear overall network leader in the U.S., our differentiated and sustainable growth strategy is opening up even bigger pathways for our future!,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Tyson Foods (TSN) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Sales rose 2.5% year-over-year to $13.2 billion. Net income attributable to Tyson was $316 million, or $0.88 per
After weak start to 2023, Apple (AAPL) sees some bright spots
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) this week reported its first revenue decline in more than three years, even as the high inflation continues to squeeze customers’ spending power. Sales of the
Earnings: Qualcomm (QCOM) Q1 profit falls on lower revenues
Chipmaker Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has reported lower earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for the second quarter of 2023. At $9.5