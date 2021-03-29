Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

Trxade Group (MEDS) delivers annual revenue growth of 130%

Company adds 328 new independent pharmacies to its network in Q4

Trxade (NASDAQ: MEDS) on Monday posted a 17% increase in fourth-quarter revenues to $2 million, riding on the strength of the Trxade Platform and Trxade Prime. The top-line, however, missed the average Wall Street consensus. 

Meanwhile, the company posted a wide net loss of $0.29 per share on goodwill impairment and inventory write-down, compared to analysts’ projection of EPS of $0.01.

Trxade Q4 2020 earnings

CEO Suren Ajjarapu said in a statement, “Despite the challenges of a global pandemic, we increased revenues by 130% for the year, a testament to our team’s continued innovation and development of our breakthrough digital healthcare services IT platform. ”

MEDS stock was up 2% during after-market hours on the stronger-than-expected revenues. The stock has gained 21% since the beginning of this year.

CEO TALKS: The story of Trxade Group (MEDS)

In the fourth quarter, the Tampa, Florida-based firm added 328 new independent pharmacies to its network. The company now has over 11,800 registered pharmacy members.

Trxade, which brings together independent pharmacies under one umbrella through its web-based purchasing platform, is present in all 50 states and is rapidly adding pharmacies to its network.

___

Prior performance

  • Trxade Group Q3 2020 earnings
  • Trxade Group Q2 2020 earnings results.
  • Trxade Group Q1 2020 earnings

Most Popular

Carnival (CCL), Royal Caribbean (RCL): Cruise line stocks have been ebbing and flowing this week

It’s been a bit of a bouncy week for cruise line stocks. Despite the requests made by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

How Microsoft’s (MSFT) stock stands out in the crowded tech industry

For Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT), 2020 was an important year in many ways, but what made it special is the tech giant's dominance in the cloud market, aided by the

Chewy looks attractive ahead of earnings; should investors buy the dip?

When people rushed to online marketplaces during the COVID-induced shutdown, Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) was one of the preferred destinations for buying pet products. For the company, its ramped-up e-commerce

Tags

retail pharmacy

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top