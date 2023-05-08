Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
TSN Earnings: All you need to know about Tyson Foods’ Q2 2023 earnings results
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Sales of $13.1 billion remained flat compared to the same period last year and fell below expectations of $13.6 billion.
Net loss attributable to Tyson was $97 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to a net income of $829 million, or $2.28 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share amounted to $0.04, missing estimates of EPS of $0.80.
The company expects sales of $53-54 billion in FY2023.
The stock fell 5% in premarket hours on Monday.
