TSN Earnings: All you need to know about Tyson Foods’ Q2 2023 earnings results

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Sales of $13.1 billion remained flat compared to the same period last year and fell below expectations of $13.6 billion.

Net loss attributable to Tyson was $97 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to a net income of $829 million, or $2.28 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share amounted to $0.04, missing estimates of EPS of $0.80.

The company expects sales of $53-54 billion in FY2023.

The stock fell 5% in premarket hours on Monday.

Prior performance