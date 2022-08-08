TTWO Earnings: Take-Two Interactive slips to a loss in Q1; revenue up 36%

Gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced first-quarter 2023 results Monday after the closing bell, reporting a 36% revenue growth.

First-quarter revenues rose 36% annually to $1.1 billion from $813.3 million in the corresponding period of 2022 and came in slightly above analysts’ estimates. Net bookings moved up 41% annually to around $1 billion.

Meanwhile, the company incurred a loss of $104.0 million or $0.76 per share for the June quarter, compared to a profit of $152.3 million or $1.30 per share in the prior-year quarter.

The company’s stock closed Monday’s regular trading lower and lost further during the extended session after the earnings announcement.

