TTWO Earnings: Take-Two Interactive slips to a loss in Q1; revenue up 36%
Gaming company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) announced first-quarter 2023 results Monday after the closing bell, reporting a 36% revenue growth.
First-quarter revenues rose 36% annually to $1.1 billion from $813.3 million in the corresponding period of 2022 and came in slightly above analysts’ estimates. Net bookings moved up 41% annually to around $1 billion.
Meanwhile, the company incurred a loss of $104.0 million or $0.76 per share for the June quarter, compared to a profit of $152.3 million or $1.30 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Take-Two’s Q1 2023 results
The company’s stock closed Monday’s regular trading lower and lost further during the extended session after the earnings announcement.
Prior Performance
