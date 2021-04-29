TWTR Earnings: All you need to know about Twitter’s Q1 2021 earnings results

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 28% year-over-year to $1.04 billion.

GAAP net income was $68 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to a net loss of $8 million, or $0.01 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.16.

Average monetizable daily active users (mDAU) totaled 199 million for the quarter.

For the second quarter of 2021, total revenue is expected to range between $980 million and $1.08 billion.

Although Twitter beat revenue and earnings expectations, the stock dropped over 8% in aftermarket hours as user numbers and guidance failed to impress Wall Street.

Prior performance