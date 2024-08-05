Tyson Foods (TSN) Q3 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Sales rose 1.6% year-over-year to $13.35 billion.

Net income attributable to Tyson was $191 million, or $0.54 per share, compared to net loss of $417 million, or $1.18 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.87.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations sending the stock up over 2% in premarket hours on Monday.

The company expects sales to be relatively flat in fiscal year 2024 as compared to fiscal year 2023.

Prior performance