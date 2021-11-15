Tyson Foods (TSN) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Sales increased to $12.8 billion from $11.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Net income attributable to Tyson amounted to $1.35 billion, or $3.71 per share, compared to $654 million, or $1.79 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $2.30.

For fiscal year 2022, sales are estimated to range between $49-51 billion.

