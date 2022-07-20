Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials
UAL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from United Airlines’ Q2 2022 financial results
United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total operating revenue was $12.1 billion compared to $5.4 billion in the same period a year ago. Revenues grew 6% compared to the second quarter of 2019.
Net income amounted to $329 million, or $1.00 per share, compared to a loss of $434 million, or $1.34 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.43.
The company expects operating revenue for the third quarter of 2022 to increase 11% compared to the same period in 2019.
Prior performance
