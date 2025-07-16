Categories Earnings, Industrials
UAL Earnings: United Airlines Q2 adj. earnings decline; revenue up 2%
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) on Wednesday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Revenues missed Wall Street’s expectations.
The aviation giant’s second-quarter earnings, excluding special items, were $3.87 per share, compared to $4.14 per share in Q2 2024. On an unadjusted basis, the company posted a net income of $973.0 million or $2.97 per share for Q2, vs. $1.32 billion or $3.96 per share in the year-ago quarter.
The company’s operating revenue was $15.2 billion for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $14.99 billion in the comparable period last year. The top line fell short of analysts’ estimates.
The management said it expects less geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty in the second half of 2025, with demand inflection beginning in early July, with a 6-point acceleration in booking demand.
“Our second-quarter performance was more proof that the United Next strategy is working. I am extremely proud of the team for executing a strong operation and navigating through a volatile macroeconomic period, while still growing earnings and pre-tax margin for the first half of the year,” said United Airlines’ CEO Scott Kirby.
