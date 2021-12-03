Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Earnings: 3Q21 Key Numbers

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported net sales of $2 billion for the third quarter of 2021. This was up 28.6% from the year-ago quarter thanks to the easing of pandemic-related restrictions. Comparable sales increased 25.8%.

GAAP net income was $215.3 million, or $3.94 per share, compared to $74.8 million, or $1.32 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $1.64.

For the full year of 2021, the company expects net sales of $8.5-8.6 billion and comparable sales growth of 36-37%.