Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
Under Armour, Inc. Q1 2021 earnings highlights infographic
Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) today announced its first-quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021.
Revenues increased by 35% to $1.3 billion which was lower compared to what analysts had expected.
The first-quarter 2021 net profit was $78 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $589 million, or $1.30 per share in the first quarter of 2020.
Most Popular
Earnings calendar for the week of May 3
Leading stock indexes retreated after gaining mid-week when Wall Street biggies like Apple and Amazon reported impressive quarterly numbers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 190 early Friday, while
How did the first quarter of 2021 turn out for the airline industry?
The airlines sector was severely impacted by the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. A year later, the industry is still limping its way to a recovery. In
Amazon (AMZN) fine-tunes growth strategy to stay in the fast lane
The company that witnessed the strongest growth during the pandemic is probably Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), which went into overdrive when the crisis triggered an online shopping boom. Taking a