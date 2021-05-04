Under Armour, Inc. Q1 2021 earnings highlights infographic

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) today announced its first-quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021.

Revenues increased by 35% to $1.3 billion which was lower compared to what analysts had expected.

The first-quarter 2021 net profit was $78 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $589 million, or $1.30 per share in the first quarter of 2020.