United Airlines Q2 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) is expected to publish second-quarter results today after the closing bell, amid expectations for a mixed outcome.

Listen to United Airlines‘ earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

Analysts forecast earnings of $3.93 per share for Q2, on an adjusted basis. In the prior-year quarter, the company had generated earnings of $5.03 per share. Wall Street is looking for a 6.2% increase in second-quarter revenues to $15.06 billion.

For the first quarter, the company reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.15, compared to a loss of $0.63 last year. On an unadjusted basis, net loss was $124 million or $0.38 per share in Q1, vs. a loss of $194 million or $0.59 per share in the year-ago quarter. First-quarter operating revenues increased 9.7% year-over-year to $12.54 billion.