United Airlines Q3 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Aviation giant United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) is all set to publish its third-quarter 2025 financial results today after the closing bell.

Analysts forecast earnings of $2.68 per share for Q3, on an adjusted basis, compared to $3.33 per share in the prior-year quarter. Wall Street is looking for a 3% increase in third-quarter revenues to $15.29 billion.

In the second quarter of 2025, operating revenue rose modestly to $15.2 billion from $14.99 billion in Q2 2024. Earnings, excluding special items, were $3.87 per share, compared to $4.14 per share last year. On an unadjusted basis, the company posted a net income of $973.0 million or $2.97 per share for Q2, vs. $1.32 billion or $3.96 per share in the year-ago quarter.